Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS NY Premiere Draws Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman

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The New York premiere of THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS was held on Wednesday, September 16th, drawing stars Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Jaboukie Young-White, Nicholas Duvernay, Jeananne Goossen, and Amber Jonas, along with director Claire Scanlon, producer Elizabeth Cantillon, writer Sarah Rothschild, and casting directors Meredith Tucker and Betsy Fippinger. The film begins streaming globally on Prime Video September 23.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix













Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realizes her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to prove she's moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.

Credits

MRC Presents a Cantillon Company Production

Director: Claire Scanlon

Writer: Sarah Rothschild

Based on the novel by: Ali Hazelwood

Producer: Elizabeth Cantillon

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, Arty Froushan

Rated R | 110 Minutes



Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix

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