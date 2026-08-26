Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman Preview THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Film on TODAY

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TODAY shared an exclusive sneak peek of the film adaptation of THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, giving viewers an early look at the highly anticipated Prime Video release starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman.

The film is based on Ali Hazelwood's New York Times best-selling novel and follows Olive, a Ph.D. candidate played by Reinhart, who impulsively kisses professor Adam Carlsen, played by Bateman, to convince her best friend she has moved on from her crush. The act spirals into a fake relationship built on rules and boundaries that gradually blurs the line between performance and reality.

THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS is set to begin streaming globally on Prime Video on September 23. The film also features Rachel Marsh as Olive's best friend Ahn and Nicholas Duvernay as her crush Jeremy, characters whose entanglements set the story's central deception in motion.

The TODAY sneak peek follows the film's official trailer release, which BroadwayWorld covered in detail. Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer Debuts Ahead of Prime Video Release

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