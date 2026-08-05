THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Movie Adaptation Sets New Book Tie-In Cover

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A new movie tie-in cover has been released for THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS, the film adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's New York Times best-selling novel, ahead of its debut on Prime Video. The film stars Lili Reinhart as Olive, a Ph.D. candidate who kisses professor Adam Carlsen, played by Tom Bateman, in an impulsive act meant to prove she has moved on from her crush, setting off a fake relationship that complicates her academic focus.

THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS is streaming globally on Prime Video September 23.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, The Love Hypothesis follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realizes her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to prove she's moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.

Credits

MRC presents a Cantillon Company Production

Director: Claire Scanlon

Writer: Sarah Rothschild

Based on the novel by: Ali Hazelwood

Producer: Elizabeth Cantillon

Cast: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman, Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, Arty Froushan

Official Teaser Trailer

THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS also stars Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White, and Arty Froushan. The film is directed by Claire Scanlon, with a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild, and is produced by Elizabeth Cantillon under MRC and A Cantillon Company Production banner.

Photo Credit: Prime Video



Photo Credit: Prime Video

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