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Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release

Claire Scanlon directs the Cantillon Company production, with a cast including Rachel Marsh and Nicholas Duvernay.

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Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release

The official trailer for THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS has been released ahead of the film's debut on Prime Video, where it will stream globally beginning September 23.

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release Image

Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release Image

Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release Image

Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release Image

Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release Image

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realizes her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to prove she's moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.

The film is presented by MRC and produced by a Cantillon Company production.

Creative Team

Director: Claire Scanlon

Writer: Sarah Rothschild

Based on the novel by: Ali Hazelwood

Producer: Elizabeth Cantillon

Cast

Lili Reinhart

Tom Bateman

Rachel Marsh

Nicholas Duvernay

Jaboukie Young-White

Arty Froushan


Photo Credit: Prime Video
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