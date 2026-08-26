Photos: THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS Trailer to Debut Ahead of Prime Video Release
Claire Scanlon directs the Cantillon Company production, with a cast including Rachel Marsh and Nicholas Duvernay.
The official trailer for THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS has been released ahead of the film's debut on Prime Video, where it will stream globally beginning September 23.
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS follows Olive (Lili Reinhart), a brilliant Ph.D. candidate focused on her future in academia. But when she realizes her best friend Ahn (Rachel Marsh) has fallen for her crush Jeremy (Nicholas Duvernay), Olive impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to prove she's moved on. What begins as a desperate act of friendship spirals into a fake relationship with rules, boundaries, and a mutually beneficial agreement. When their arrangement begins to blur the lines between performance and reality, Olive is forced to test her most daunting hypothesis yet: that love might actually be worth the risk.
The film is presented by MRC and produced by a Cantillon Company production.
Creative Team
Director: Claire Scanlon
Writer: Sarah Rothschild
Based on the novel by: Ali Hazelwood
Producer: Elizabeth Cantillon
Cast
Rachel Marsh
Nicholas Duvernay
Jaboukie Young-White
Photo Credit: Prime Video