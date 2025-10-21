Photos: THE FIRST SNOW OF FRAGGLE ROCK Holiday Special Coming to Apple TV

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, and Boober Fraggle are back for the holiday season. Apple TV has announced that the all-new holiday special The First Snow of Fraggle Rock will premiere globally on Friday, December 5. The special features a cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons that includes a duet with Gobo of the classic fan-favorite Fraggle Rock song “Our Melody,” along with two other holiday numbers. Check out first-look photos below!

In the special, The Fraggles eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can’t write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world, or as the Fraggles refer to it: Outer Space, to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect—but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.

From the team behind the Emmy Award-winning series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, The Jim Henson Company’s The First Snow of Fraggle Rock is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O’Brien, and directed by Jon Rosenbaum.

Photo Credit: Apple