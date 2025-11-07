Photos: Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, & More at STRANGER THINGS 5 World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, November 6, Netflix turned the town upside down, taking over Hollywood Blvd for the World Premiere of Stranger Things 5 at the TCL Chinese Theater.

The full cast was in attendance, including Broadway alums Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain) and Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd), along with Maya Hawke (off-Broadway's Eurydice), David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and more. Louis McCartney, currently playing Henry Creel in Broadway's Stranger Things: The First Shadow, was also present. Take a look at photos from the event below.

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates: Volume 1 on November 26 (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and the Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

Additionally, the finale episode of Stranger Things 5 will be playing select theaters nationwide. The screenings will take place in over 350 theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting on December 31, 2025 at 5:00pm PT, timed to the finale’s global premiere on Netflix, and run through January 1, 2026.

Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. However, he has vanished, and his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre.