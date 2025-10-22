Photos: Patti LuPone, Ricky Martin, & More Attend PALM ROYALE Season 2 Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, October 21 at the Sun Rose Hotel in Los Angeles, Apple celebrated the upcoming season two premiere of Palm Royale with a star-studded reception featuring the celebrated ensemble cast, alongside special guests. Season two of Palm Royale premieres globally on Apple TV on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Attendees included stars Patti LuPone, Leslie Bibb, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Kaia Gerber, Josh Lucas, Mindy Cohn, Amber Chardae Robinson, John Stamos, Vicki Lawrence, Jason Canela, Julia Duffy, Rick Cosnett, Claudia Ferri, Roberto Sanchez and Ryan Dorsey, showrunner, executive producer and writer, Abe Sylvia, and executive producers Jayme Lemons and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

Special guests Paige Desorbo, Scheana Shay, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Tess Holliday, Alisha Marie, Gigi Gorgeous, Sofie Dossi, Florence Given, Giulia Be, Jacob Hoff, Symonne Harrison, and many more also attended the event.

Palm Royale is an underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cutthroat world of Palm Beach high society. In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She'll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple