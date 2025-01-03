Photos: Pamela Anderson & More Attend Special Screening of THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, January 2, 2025, Roadside Attractions hosted a special screening of Gia Coppola’s THE LAST SHOWGIRL ahead of its wide theatrical release January 10.

Cast member Pamela Anderson and producer Robert Schwartzman participated in a photo call ahead of the screening, before participating in a Q&A following the film. During their conversation, Anderson and Schwartzman discussed filming in Las Vegas the importance of the city as a character in the film.

Anderson also discussed the themes of multi-generational female friendship and motherhood, emphasizing how the cast created close bonds reflected in the film. The movie will be available in theaters nationwide beginning January 10, 2025. Take a look at photos from the screening below!

The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl co-stars Oscar®, SAG® Award and Golden Globe® winner Jamie Lee Curtis, as Shelley’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Written by Kate Gersten, the film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey, Gia Coppola and features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus, and Lykke Li.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

