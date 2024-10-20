Photos: On the Red Carpet at the THE M FACTOR: SHREDDING THE SILENCE ON MENOPAUSE Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In conjunction with World Menopause Day, Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producer, Award-Winning Journalist and Women’s Health Advocate, showcased a red carpet, screening and panel discussion to celebrated the New York City premiere of "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" the groundbreaking documentary that premiered this week on PBS (check local listings). Check out photos from the event below!

The documentary was created to empower and educate the 1.1 billion women worldwide who will be in menopause in 2025. The event was held at Betaworks in New York City.

"The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" is the first documentary on menopause that features 12 of the top renowned doctors, educators, and advocates such as Dr. Sharon Malone, MD, FACOG, NCMP, neuroscientist Dr. Lisa Mosconi, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD, FACOG, MCP, and Dr Heather Hirsch, MS, NCMP, as well as policymakers who speak out on the changes that must be made, especially in the workplace where roughly 44% of women are over the age of 45. Cameras follow women in their doctors’ offices, at work, and in their homes to expose the challenges they face including racial bias, gender-ignorant care, and barriers due to lack of healthcare research.

Featured on the red carpet were Tamsen Fadal; Dr. Sharon Malone, MD; Dr. Lisa Mosconi, MD; Dr. Somi Javaid, MD; Dr Heather Hirsch, MS; Dr. Judith Joseph; Denise Pines, Joanne LaMarca Mathisen; Naomi Watts; Elizabeth Vargas; Stacy London; Laura Geller; Carly Cushnie; Jane Hanson; Terri Cole; Dee Poku-Spalding and Dr. Robi Ludwig.

The series is executive produced by Tamsen Fadal, an award-winning journalist, women's health advocate, and social media powerhouse, as well as Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Denise Pines and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanna LaMarca Mathisen.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

