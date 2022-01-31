Photos: Netflix Shares THE ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL First Look Images

Netflix has released first look images from The Anatomy of a Scandal, new psychological thriller based on the international bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The film premieres April 15, 2022 on Netflix.

"Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent. It's been a joy to partner with Netflix on this and see S.J. bring it to such a rich and nuanced life," say Co-Creators David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson.

"I was a huge fan of the book and of my character Sophie. She is multi-faceted and facing the consequences of the decisions she has made in her life of privilege, that are catching up with her. I loved the arc and journey she embarks on and was thrilled to be part of such a talented cast and crew," star Sienna Miller says of the new film.

A psychological thriller and gripping courtroom drama, the series infiltrates Britain's elite through personal and political scandal, where the truth lies between justice and privilege. James and Sophie Whitehouse live in a blissful and rarified world. A Minister in Parliament, a loving family at home, James' trajectory appears without limits. Until a scandalous secret suddenly comes to light. Barrister Kate Woodcroft has a trajectory of her own, and her prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouse marriage, and her own personal esteem.

Miller is joined by Michelle Dockery (The Gentleman, Downton Abbey), Rupert Friend (Homeland, The French Dispatch), Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie's Angels), Josette Simon (The Witches), Geoffrey Streatfeild (The Other Boleyn Girl) and Joshua McGuire (Lovesick).

Check out the new photos here: