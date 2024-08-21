Photos: Netflix Shares First-Look Images for Season 3 of THE LINCOLN LAWYER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released new first-look images for Season 3 of the drama series The Lincoln Lawyer.

In the third season, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, is running his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

Recurring and guest stars for the new season include Neve Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Devon Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Fiona Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, and Krista Warner.

All Season 3 episodes premiere on Netflix on October 17. Take a look at the new photos below!

