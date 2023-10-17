Photos: Netflix Releases New Fire Nation Images from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Netflix debuted several sizzling new photos of Fire Nation characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series will be released in 2024.

First Look Images include Daniel Dae Kim as “Fire Lord Ozai,” Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as “General Iroh,” Ken Leung as “Commander Zhao,” and Elizabeth Yu as “Princess Azula.” Plus a new image of Dallas Liu as “Prince Zuko.”

A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.

But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors alongside directors Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer) and Jet Wilkinson. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore serve as executive producers from Rideback.

Check out the new photos here:



Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh



Daniel Dae Kim as Ozai



Elizabeth Yu as Azula



Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko



Ken Leung as Zhao

Photo Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023