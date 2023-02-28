Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.

The film will be released in theaters and IMAX this Friday.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and the cast and filmmakers at the Los Angeles Premiere of CREED III on Monday, February 27.

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian - a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Check out photos from the event here:

Xochitl Gomez

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Ryan Destiny

Michael B. Jordan, Director/Producer

Michael B. Jordan, Director/Producer, Dr. Dre

Tessa Thompson

Chlöe Bailey

Yoseline Perez

Katie Florence

Ryan Omoto

Gail Bean

Cozz

Westside Boogie

Alycia Baumgardner

Kim Lee

Olly Sholotan

Andre Meadows

Devi Brown

Karamo Brown

Mark Phillips

Spence Moore II

Ryan Destiny

Niles Fitch

Algee Smith

Algee Smith

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Zach Baylin, Writer

Terence Crawford

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan, Director/Producer

Selenis Leyva

Irwin Winkler, Producer

Elizabeth Raposo, Producer

Keenan Coogler, Writer

Big Sean

Big Sean

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson

Serena Williams

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors

Ann Najjar, Selenis Leyva

Thaddeus J. Mixson



