Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.

Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and the cast and filmmakers at the Los Angeles Premiere of CREED III on Monday, February 27.

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian - a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Check out photos from the event here: