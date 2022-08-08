Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion Makes Guest Appearance in P-VALLEY on Starz

Next week’s highly anticipated season finale, entitled “Mississippi Rule,” premieres Sunday, August 14 on STARZ.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Check out photos from from Megan Thee Stallion's appearance in last night's penultimate episode of "P-Valley" season two.

The Grammy winner, who also wrote and recorded the original song featured in the episode, entitled "Get It On The Floor," was seen in the role of Tina Snow on the critically acclaimed STARZ drama.

The critically acclaimed series is a kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors.

New episodes of the sophomore season of the hit drama from creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK, Europe, and Latin America.

Season two takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk's beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan ("This is Us") as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans ("The Bobby Brown Story") as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton("Power") as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson ("Chicago P.D.") as Lil' Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy ("Elementary") as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson ("Underemployed") as Corbin.

The cast also featyres Morocco Omari("Empire") as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley ("The Haves and the Have Nots") as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox ("The Outsider") as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "What If") as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton ("The Wire") as Farrah, Gail Bean ("Snowfall") as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces "P-Valley" for STARZ.

If you have any questions or would like to arrange cast or crew interviews, please feel free to contact us at the information below. We appreciate your support and coverage of "P-Valley."

Photos courtesy of STARZ.

Megan Thee Stallion & the Cast of P-Valley

Megan Thee Stallion & the Cast of P-Valley

Megan Thee Stallion & the Cast of P-Valley

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion & the Cast of P-Valley

Megan Thee Stallion



