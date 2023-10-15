MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Releases Artwork and New Trailer - Watch Here!

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'' premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

At New York Comic Con, Apple TV+ and the creative team behind “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated series, and shared a preview of the expansive new series, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse. Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'' premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12.

Watch a trailer and get a first look at the artwork below!

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” executive producers Chris Black and Matt Fraction, executive producer Tory Tunnell, executive producer and director Andy Goddard, casting director Ronna Kress and VFX supervisor Sean Konrad came together for the special conversation and screening at New York Comic Con, moderated by entertainment journalist Scott Mantz.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives. 

Hailing from Legendary Television, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity’s greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality—the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the Monsterverse has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

The 10-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including global hit series “Silo”; “Foundation,” based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and created by David S. Goyer; “Invasion,” a sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil currently streaming its second season and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 376 wins and 1,567 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

