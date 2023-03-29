Photos: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler & More Attend MURDER MYSTERY 2 Premiere

Last night, Netflix hosted the premiere of the film MURDER MYSTERY 2 at the Regency Westwood Theater with a post-reception. The film is coming to Netflix on March 31.

Actors/producers Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, actors Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dr, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Jillian Bell, Annie Mumolo, director Jeremy Garelick, writer/producer James Vanderbilt, producers Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, A.J. Dix and Allen Covert were in attendance.

Other attendees included Rob Riggle, Fortune Feimster, Tyler Spindel, Karan Brar, Emmanuelle Chirqui, Sam Trammell, Arielle Vandenberg, Matt Cutshall, Michael Le, Dania Ramirez, and more.

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin - making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect. MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful...and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.



