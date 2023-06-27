Photos: Inside the JOY RIDE Premiere With Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Daveed Diggs & More

The film will be released in theaters on July 7.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Last night, Lionsgate hosted a red carpet premiere for JOY RIDE at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.

JOY RIDE stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu were joined by their co-stars Annie Mumolo, Alexander Hodge, Baron Davis, Chris Pang, Daniel Dae Kim, David Denman, Debbie Fan, Lori Tan Chinn and Rohain Arora.

Director Adele Lim and writers Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao were also in attendance, along with their Point Grey producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen. 

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin.

Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Also starring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Check out the photos here:

Sabrina Wu, and Stephanie Hsu

Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Ashley Park, and Sabrina Wu

Daveed Diggs

Daniel Dae Kim

Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Sherry Cola, Adele Lim and Ashley Park

Josh Fagen, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Sabrina Wu

Annie Mumolo

Josh Fagen, James Weaver, Rohain Arora, Lori Tan Chinn, Baron Davis, Annie Mumolo, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Alexander Hodge, Sabrina Wu, Sherry Cola, Adele Lim, Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Hsiao, Daniel Dae Kim, David Denman, Debbie Fan, Chris Pang, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Chris Pan

Sabrina Wu

Debbie Fan

Adele Lim

Cherry Chevapravatdumrong

Photos: Araya Doheny



