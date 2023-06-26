Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Come on, Barbie! Get a look inside the Barbie press junket with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and more.

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”) comes “Barbie,” starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Half Nelson”) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.

The film’s producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (“Marriage Story,” “Gravity”), Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, with Gerwig, Baumbach, Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Richard Dickson, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Gerwig’s creative team behind the camera included Oscar-nominated director of photography Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman,” “Silence,” “Brokeback Mountain”), six-time Oscar-nominated production designer Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Anna Karenina”), editor Nick Houy (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women,” “Anna Karenina”), visual effects supervisor Glen Pratt (“Paddington 2,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and music supervisor George Drakoulias (“White Noise,” “Marriage Story”), with music by Oscar winners Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“A Star Is Born”).

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, a NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, “Barbie.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023 and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

Check out photos from the press junket here:

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
David Heyman, Producer, Greta Gerwig, Writer/Director/Executive Producer, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Producer

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Writer/Director/Executive Producer, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Ryan Gosling

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Ryan Gosling

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Michael Cera

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Kate McKinnon

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
America Ferrera

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Greta Gerwig, Writer/Director/Executive Producer

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Greta Gerwig, Writer/Director/Executive Producer

Photos: Inside the BARBIE Press Junket With Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Issa Rae

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau 



