Photos: Inside RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 17 Finale Red Carpet

On March 27, Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race held its finale taping in Pacoima, California. The star-studded event included cast members Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, and more. Judges Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims, and Carson Kressley were also seen on the red carpet. Take a look at photos from the event below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, RuPaul will present Liza Minnelli with the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award" on the show’s iconic main stage during the Season 17 finale. Previous recipients of the award include fashion designer Bob Mackie and Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The season 17 finale extravaganza airs Friday, April 18th, at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.

The current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is the #1 show on cable with viewers aged 18-34 and 18-49 this year. RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked is #3 on cable with viewers aged 18-34. Both Drag Race and Untucked's current seasons are on track to have their best shares in series history on both demographics.

On the show, 14 dazzling queens are currently competing for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner, sponsored by TodayTix, the theater ticket app. The show is hosted by Emm® award-winning RuPaul, who is joined by an epic line-up of celebrities to help mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. The season 17 queens include Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Crystal Envy, Hormona Lisa, Jewels Sparkles, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lexi Love, Lucky Starzzz, Lydia B Kollins, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot.

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MTV

Jewels Sparkles

Suzie Toot

Sam Star

Hormona Lisa

Acacia Forgot

Lana Ja'Rae

Jamal Sims

Crystal Envy

Kori King

Sam Star

Kori King and Lydia B Kollins

Carson Kressley

Jewels Sparkles

Lydia B Kollins

Lydia B Kollins and Crystal Envy

Suzie Toot

Joella

Lydia B Kollins

Lucky Starzzz

Arrietty

Sam Star

Michelle Visage

Lexi Love

Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, Jewels Sparkles and Sam Star

Onya Nurve

