Photos: Harry Connick Jr. Leads Netflix's FIND ME FALLING About an Aging Rockstar

Harry Connick Jr. is starring in Netflix's new film, Find Me Falling. The feature is set to begin streaming on July 19.

Coming off a flop album and his biggest hit's dwindling popularity, aging rock star John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.) decides to take a break from his career to reclaim his spark. He moves to an isolated cliffside home on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Cyprus. His dream of keeping a low profile is derailed when he is routinely confronted by desperate souls and later faced with even more complicated surprises when an old flame reignites.

Also starring Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Aggeliki Filippidou, Lea Maleni, Athina Roditou and Clarence Smith, FIND ME FALLING is directed, written and produced by Stelana Kliris alongside producers Steven Shapiro and Keith Arnold.

Check out the new photos here:

Agni Scott and Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. and Ali Fumiko Whitney

Photo Cr. Pavlos Vrionides/Netflix © 2024.