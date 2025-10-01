Photos: First-Look at THE MIGHTY NEIN Series with Alan Cumming, Auli’i Cravalho, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has shared first-look images of The Mighty Nein, a new animated series featuring the voice talents of Broadway alums Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change), Alan Cumming (Cabaret), and Auli’i Cravalho (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club). Check out the photos below!

The Mighty Nein follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling. The new series from Critical Role and Titmouse will premiere on November 19 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen as “Dairon,” Anika Noni Rose as “Marion,” Alan Cumming as “Gustav Fletching,” Tim McGraw as “Vandran,” Mark Strong as “Trent Ikithon,” and Auli’i Cravalho as “Toya.” The Mighty Nein also stars Talisen Jaffe as “Molly,” Liam O’Brien as “Caleb,” Marisha Ray as “Beau,” Laura Bailey as “Jester,” Travis Willingham as “Fjord,” and Sam Riegel as “Nott the Brave.”

Photo Credit: Prime Video