Photos: First Look at Pamela Anderson's New Netflix Documentary
Pamela, a love story will be released on January 31, 2023.
Netflix has released a first look at Pamela Anderson's new documentary. Pamela, a love story will begin streaming on January 31, 2023.
Check out the first photos from the documentary below, featuring a look inside Anderson's rehearsal process to play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year.
An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.
Directed by Ryan White, the documentary was executive produced by Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham, and Brandon Thomas Lee.
Pamela Anderson in rehearsals for "Chicago"
