Photos: First Look at Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West in BIG MOOD Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First look images have been released for the second season of the comedy series Big Mood. Written and created by Camilla Whitehill, the six-episode series will air on Tubi and Channel 4 next year.

Returning cast members include West End alum Nicola Coughlan (National Theatre's The Playboy of the Western World, Bridgerton, Derry Girls) as Maggie, Lydia West (It’s A Sin, Inside Man) as Eddie, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In The Land Of Saint and Sinners) as Gillian, Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya, Luke Fetherston (Picture This) as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman (Grey’s Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.

Previously announced to join season two are Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul's Drag Race UK S6 Winner), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

It’s been a year since Maggie (Nicola Coughlan) and Eddie (Lydia West) last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends. When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone - Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?

Big Mood is written and created by Camilla Whitehill and will be directed by Rebecca Asher (Brooklyn 99) who returns for this series. Lotte Beasley Mestriner also returns to executive produce series two, along with Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions. Camilla Whitehill, Rebecca Asher, Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West also executive produce series two. Nadia Jaynes joins as producer. Series two is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for Channel 4 and in co-production with Tubi.

Season One of Big Mood can be found exclusively on Tubi HERE in the US and Canada, and is available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK. The second season will be coming to Tubi and Channel 4 in 2026.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tubi