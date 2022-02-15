Photos: First Look at Lizzo, Al Roker & More in THE PROUD FAMILY Reboot

Today, Disney+ released first-look character images for a star-studded roster of guest cast featured in the new original series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," premiering with two episodes February 23 on Disney+. The images introduce us to characters voiced by Lizzo, Al Roker, Lamorne Morris, Lena Waithe, and more.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.

From Disney Television Animation, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith ("The Princess and the Frog") and Ralph Farquhar ("Moesha"), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") is co-executive producer, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is producer, and Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") is art director.

All seasons of "The Proud Family," which debuted on Disney Channel in 2001 and is still beloved for its characters, multilayered humor, and inclusive messages and stories, are currently available on Disney+.

Lizzo

Lamorne Morris

Brenda Song

Lena Waithe

Al Roker