Photos: First-Look at Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 2

Netflix has shared official first look photos for the return of the hit comedy series, Nobody Wants This. Led by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, the second season returns on October 23. Check out the photos below!

In season one, viewers met agnostic podcast host Joanne (Bell) and unconventional rabbi Noah (Brody). Their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Now in season two, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives together, despite their ongoing differences, which continue to prove a challenge for the new couple.

In addition to the main cast, the supporting cast includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh (Broadway's Funny Girl,) Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman. Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky, and Arian Moayed appear as guest stars.

Creator by Erin Foster, executive producers include Steven Levitan, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner, and Nora Silver. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts. Kaplan and Konner serve as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television.