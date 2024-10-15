Photos: First Look at Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, & More in BLACK DOVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has announced the release date and released first-look photos for Black Doves, the upcoming spy series starring Keira Knightley. The show will premiere on Netflix on December 5, 2024 and Netflix has already confirmed that Black Doves will return for a Season 2.

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves.

When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

The series also stars Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) and Luther Ford (The Crown), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor, The Tragedy of Macbeth), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, Mank), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen Love, Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat, Masters of The Air) Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Three Women) and Omari Douglas (Rye Lane, It’s A Sin).

Joe Barton serves as writer, creator, and executive producer. Take a look at the photos below!

