Photos: First Look at Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan & More in THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB

Netflix has set a date and released first look photos for The Thursday Murder Club, the new murder mystery film starring Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The movie will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Based on Richard Osman’s international best-selling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

The cast also includes Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver. Take a look at the photos below!

