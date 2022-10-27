Photos: First Look at GOSSIP GIRL Season Two Ahead of December Premiere

The second season of the Max Original GOSSIP GIRL debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

It's the second semester of Junior year, and GOSSIP GIRL is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round - namely what her audience wants, they shall get.

It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands - this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.

Season one debuted in July 2021 and all twelve episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

The second season cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars.

GOSSIP GIRL is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

