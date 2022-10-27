Photos: First Look at GOSSIP GIRL Season Two Ahead of December Premiere
The second season of the Max Original GOSSIP GIRL debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1.
The second season of the Max Original GOSSIP GIRL debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, the new series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.
It's the second semester of Junior year, and GOSSIP GIRL is leaving no stone unturned in her effort to control the scandalous lives/spin the scandalous lies of Manhattan's elite. She's learned a thing or two from her first go-round - namely what her audience wants, they shall get.
It's time for her to turn the heat up on what's been simmering (Julien, have you met Monet?) as well as look at her own impact, and how she can make it more catastrophic than it was before. Even if that means lying to do it. Old enemies, new allies, constantly shifting sands - this semester, there can only be one queen, and by the end of the school year, everyone will know where the bodies are buried, and just who was holding the shovel.
Season one debuted in July 2021 and all twelve episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.
The second season cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith and Grace Duah. Michelle Trachtenberg guest stars.
GOSSIP GIRL is produced by Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series is written, executive produced and developed by Joshua Safran of Random Acts. Executive producers also include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire; Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.
Jordan Alexander, Grace Duah, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Evan Mock, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty
Zion Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith
Michelle Trachtenberg
From This Author - Michael Major
October 26, 2022
EPEX (이펙스) is an eight-member boy group under C9 Entertainment, consisting of WISH, KEUM, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. Their name describes them as “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team.
THE GOOD NURSE Starring Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Now Streaming on Netflix
October 26, 2022
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. The film stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, also featuring Nnamdi Asomugha, Kim Dickens, Malik Yoba, Alix West Lefler, and Noah Emmerich.
The Jorgensens Will Release 'Americana Soul' Album
October 26, 2022
Specializing in an honest, authentic style of roots rock/AAA/Americana-steeped sound, The Jorgensens’ have earned a loyal fanbase and press adulation for their signature steel-sharp musicianship, honey-soaked harmonizations, and relatable lyrics, which have drawn comparisons to Delaney and Bonnie and Alabama Shakes.
Retired U.S. Veterans Releasing Holiday EP Produced by EQ
October 26, 2022
Tracks on Deck the Halls were produced by David “DQ” Quinones (producer /writer for Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj to name a few), Johnny Black (producer / writer working with the likes of Jessie J, Estelle, Daughtry, Mr. Probz, and Tamia) and Jon Waller. The EP features two original songs, 'Santa Don’t Let Me Down' and 'At Christmas.'
Rock Band Dorothy To Release Live Cover Of 'Sweet Dreams'
October 26, 2022
Gifts From The Holy Ghost, Dorothy Martin’s third studio album as frontwoman for the pseudonymous, rock band Dorothy, is the album she’s always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine, spiritual urgency, its Dorothy’s most bombastic and victoriously rock and roll work yet.