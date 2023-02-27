Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR

The series is premiering globally on MAY 25, 2023.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Netflix released the official First Look at FUBAR (previously announced as Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project), premiering globally on MAY 25, 2023. This action-comedy spy series marks Schwarzenegger's first television project.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for," Schwarzenegger said.

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Milan Carter as Barry Putt, Aparna Brielle as Tina Mukerji

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR
Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
JESUS WOULD HAVE LOVED PUNK ROCK to Play Mammoth Film Festival in March Photo
JESUS WOULD HAVE LOVED PUNK ROCK to Play Mammoth Film Festival in March
Independent film 'Jesus Would Have Loved Punk Rock' is set to make its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival next month in California. Broadway veteran and Grammy nominated Samantha Williams and Maddie Lucas star as Veronica and Annie, two students who take on the corrupt teachers at their Catholic high school.
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and More Take Home 2023 HCA Film Awards Photo
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and More Take Home 2023 HCA Film Awards
The Hollywood Critics Association have announced the complete list of winners for their Inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards and the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards. A24's EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, which had the most nominations in the organization's history, took home seven awards (Best Editing, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, and Best Picture) while Variance Films' global sensation RRR won a total of four awards (Best Original Song, Best Stunts, Best Action Film, and Best International Film). Taylor Swift won Best Short Film for ALL TOO WELL.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE, WHITE LOTUS, & THE BEAR Take Top Honors at 34th Annual Producer Photo
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE, WHITE LOTUS, & THE BEAR Take Top Honors at 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) hosted the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The evening recognized influential film producers and entertainment icons with special honors including Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award; and “Till” with the Stanley Kramer Award.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'
February 27, 2023

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore's video performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.
Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie MusicalAmanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical
February 27, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.
VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
February 27, 2023

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical. The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like 'Hello' by Adele, 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' by Celina Dion, and Ariana DeBose's viral rap. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED TrailerVIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer
February 27, 2023

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family. Watch the video now!
Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'
February 27, 2023

Lead by delicate strings and a post-punk attitude, this never rings more true than on latest single “BIG TRUCK ENERGY” released. Perhaps Gallo’s most direct and potentially uncomfortable song, it speaks to a variety of political, social and environmental issues we've all become pretty familiar with in the last few years.
share