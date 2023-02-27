Photos: First Look at Arnold Schwarzenegger in Netflix's FUBAR

Netflix released the official First Look at FUBAR (previously announced as Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project), premiering globally on MAY 25, 2023. This action-comedy spy series marks Schwarzenegger's first television project.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I'm going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It's been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they've been waiting for," Schwarzenegger said.

A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.