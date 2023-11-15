Photos: First Look at Apple's Christian Dior Series THE NEW LOOK

"The New Look" will premiere globally on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 with the first three episodes.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Apple TV+ today unveiled the first images from “The New Look,” a new, 10-episode gripping historical drama series from Todd A. Kessler, and led by an ensemble cast that features Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’; Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel’; Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior’; John Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong’; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi’ and Claes Bang as ‘Spatz.’

Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, “The New Look” centers on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion.

The highly anticipated series will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one episode every Wednesday through April 3.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the twentieth century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

The immersive and contemporary soundtrack for series is produced by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff, and features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy (The 1975), Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more.

“The New Look” is produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, and is written, executive produced and directed by Kessler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker also serve as executive producers.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,585 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Check out the photos here:

