Photos: Conan O’Brien Honored with Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

On Sunday, March 23, the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor celebrated Conan O'Brien at the Kennedy Center. The Prize is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists. Previous recipients of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize include Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, and more.

The lineup of leading performers included Nikki Glaser, Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, Andy Richter, Reggie Watts, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Sean Evans, Robert Smigel and others.

With music direction by Max Weinberg, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of O’Brien and featured a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Celebrating Conan O'Brien will premiere Sunday, May 4, on Netflix. Take a look at photos from the event below!

Photo credit: Clifton Prescod

