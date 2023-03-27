Photos: Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page & More Attend DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Premiere
The new film is set to premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023.
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, And Hugh Grant, Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and more attended the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
Check out photos from the premiere here:
Regé-Jean Page
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Daisy Head
Sophia Lillis
Michael Gilio
Sophia Lillis
Michelle RodriguezBerliner/ABImages)
Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page
Brian Robbins, Nick Meyer
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures and Alex J. Berliner/ABImages