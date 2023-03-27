Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page & More Attend DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Premiere

The new film is set to premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, And Hugh Grant, Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and more attended the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez

Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant

Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard

Justice Smith
Justice Smith

Daisy Head
Daisy Head

Sophia Lillis
Sophia Lillis

Michael Gilio
Michael Gilio

Anjali Bhimani
Anjali Bhimani

Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Justice Smith
Justice Smith

Sophia Lillis
Sophia Lillis

Michelle Rodriguez
Michelle RodriguezBerliner/ABImages)

Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant

Brian Robbins, Nick Meyer
Brian Robbins, Nick Meyer

Chris Pine
Chris Pine

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures and Alex J. Berliner/ABImages



