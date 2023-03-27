Photos: Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page & More Attend DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Premiere

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, And Hugh Grant, Directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and more attended the premiere of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The new film is set to premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Check out photos from the premiere here: