Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters

The film is set to be released in theaters on November 17.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 3 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 4 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes

Experience the story of THE HUNGER GAMES — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

New characters posters for the film have been released ahead of its November 17 premiere date in theaters. The posters feature Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Viola Davis

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Tom Blyth

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Rachel Zegler

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Peter Dinklage

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Josh Andrés Rivera

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Jason Schwartzman

Photos: Check Out Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis & More in THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Posters
Hunter Schafer



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
EXTRA Kicks Off Milestone 30th Season with Two New Reporters Photo
EXTRA Kicks Off Milestone 30th Season with Two New Reporters

“Extra” announced Mona Kosar Abdi and Megan Ryte have joined the Emmy® Award-winning entertainment news series for its milestone 30th season. Kosar Abdi will serve as a senior correspondent and weekend co-host based in New York, and Ryte will be a correspondent based in Los Angeles, joining host Billy Bush and Melvin Robert.

2
ELEMENTAL Sets Disney+ Streaming Release Date Photo
ELEMENTAL Sets Disney+ Streaming Release Date

The original feature film begins streaming on Disney+ Sept. 13—also debuting that day is the making-of documentary “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental,” and Pixar Animation Studios’ short “Carl’s Date,” featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug. Check out a 15-second spot video celebrating the upcoming streaming launch of “Elemental.” 

3
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November Photo
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November

NCIS: SYDNEY marks the fifth series in the popular global NCIS franchise, which includes NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I, both picked up for their 21st and third seasons, respectively, on the Network, as well as NCIS: LOS ANGELES, which just completed its 14-year run, and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.

4
John Travoltas MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital Photo
John Travolta's MOB LAND Coming to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Deep in the heart of Dixie, in a small town struggling with the ravages of addiction, a local sheriff (John Travolta) tries to maintain the peace when desperate family man Shelby (Shiloh Fernandez) robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law, Trey (Kevin Dillon). Watch the video trailer for the film now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
THE COTTAGE