Photos: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & the HOCUS POCUS 2 Cast Hit the Red Carpet

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Friday, September 30 on Disney+.

Sep. 28, 2022  
The cast and filmmakers from Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" were in frightfully GOOD SPIRITS earlier this evening at the premiere of the Disney+ Original live-action comedy and haunting sequel to the Halloween classic at New York's AMC Lincoln Square Cinemas.

The film's stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Froy Gutierrez, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Juju Brenner, Kahmora Hall, and Ginger were in attendance, as were filmmakers Anne Fletcher (director), Jen D'Angelo (screenwriter), Lynn Harris (producer), and Adam Shankman (executive producer), and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Sunny Hostin, and Ralph Macchio. "Hocus Pocus 2" will premiere September 30 on Disney+ as a part of the streaming service's Hallowstream celebration.

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hocus Pocus 2" stars Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso").

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") from a screenplay by Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics") and a story by David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky") & Blake Harris, and Jen D'Angelo, produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

Taylor Paige Henderson and Bette Midler

The Walt Disney Studios President of Marketing Asad Ayaz, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anne Fletcher

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Anne Fletcher

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker

Anne Fletcher, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris, and Sam Richardson

Ginger Minj

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson

Bette Midler

Juju Brener

Kathy Najimy

Kalen Allen

Taylor Paige Henderson

Paloma Hostin and Sunny Hostin

Doug Jones

Taryn Delanie Smith

Sean Bailey, Anne Fletcher, Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Adam Shankman, Lynn Harris and Sam Richardson

Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo

Rita Ferro and Debra O'Connell

Whitney Peak

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Bette Midler

Belissa Escobedo

Belissa Escobedo

Kristin Chenoweth

Juju Journey Brener

Froy Gutierrez

Davis Burleson

Anne Fletcher

Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy and Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman

Lou Mirabal and Marc Shaiman

Jen D'Angelo

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio and Julia Macchio

Lilia Buckingham

Jaimie Alexander

Kahmora Hall

Jen Markham

Doug Jones

Chloe Flower

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

