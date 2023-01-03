Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

The special originally aired on ABC on Saturday night.

Jan. 03, 2023  

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrated the year's very best in music featuring a night superstar performances.

The nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season and kick off Disney's 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

Tony Award, GRAMMY and Emmy winner Ben Platt performed his 2021 song "Imagine" and be joined by beloved indie sister duo Aly & AJ for a rendition of power ballad "Go Your Own Way."

Five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and the star of Disney's live-action film "The Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey sang her sentimental hit "Cool People" and a spirited cover of Janet Jackson's "Together Again."

Singer-songwriter, actress and AMAs New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron capped off her year of accomplishments with performances of "Boyfriend" and "Bad Idea."

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter was also back in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown.

Check out photos from the special below! Photos by ABC/Jeff Neira, John Fleenor.

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
NYC Major Eric Adams
Eric Adams

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Eric Adams
Eric Adams

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Duran Duran
Duran Duran

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
J-HOPE
J-HOPE

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
JAX
JAX

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Liza Koshy
Liza Koshy

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ryan Seacrest and Shanti Das
Ryan Seacrest and Shanti Das

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy
Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy

Photos: Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
New Edition, Ryan Seacrest, Quinta Brunson, and Duran Duran

Photos: Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
New Edition, Ryan Seacrest, Quinta Brunson, and Duran Duran

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ
Ben Platt and Aly & AJ

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Photos: Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Maddie & Tae
Maddie & Tae

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Ciara
Ciara

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Dick Clark NEW YEAR
Dick Clark NEW YEAR

Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Betty Who
Betty Who



