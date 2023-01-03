Photos: Ben Platt, Billy Porter & More Celebrate 2023 on NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the New Year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrated the year's very best in music featuring a night superstar performances.

The nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season and kick off Disney's 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

Tony Award, GRAMMY and Emmy winner Ben Platt performed his 2021 song "Imagine" and be joined by beloved indie sister duo Aly & AJ for a rendition of power ballad "Go Your Own Way."

Five-time GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and the star of Disney's live-action film "The Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey sang her sentimental hit "Cool People" and a spirited cover of Janet Jackson's "Together Again."

Singer-songwriter, actress and AMAs New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron capped off her year of accomplishments with performances of "Boyfriend" and "Bad Idea."

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter was also back in New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown.

Check out photos from the special below! Photos by ABC/Jeff Neira, John Fleenor.