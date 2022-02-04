Photos: Apple Reveals First Look at Espionage Series SLOW HORSES

Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the premiere date and a first look at the keenly anticipated espionage series, "Slow Horses," starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The six-episode drama adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's first novel in the "Slow Horses" series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

"Slow Horses" follows a team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 - Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is a decorated ensemble cast including Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas ("Darkest Hour"), Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes"), BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden ("Dunkirk"), and Olivia Cooke ("Sound of Metal").

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 200 wins and 900 award nominations and counting.