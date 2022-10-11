Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award

|
Adweek REVEALED that Emmy award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson is the recipient of Adweek's GAME CHANGER of the Year Award.
Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry's faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
"There are episodes this season that could exist at any point in time or just for fun," she told Adweek. "The goal for Season 2 was to have a little bit more fun in that world we created. I was excited to have more episodes and more kind of pointless fun that doesn't necessarily have to be wrapped into a larger story arc," she said of how she and the show's writers are playing with pacing and format in Season 2 following the show's breakout success earlier this year.
"I'm happy that the first episode was so well received, honestly. I know people like to see the kids, and going outside of the box a little bit with 'Development Day,' I was worried about how it would be received. But people liked it," Brunson said of the early response to season two.
Adweek's Hot List issue celebrates the year's standouts in TV, media and digital & tech-the most talked about brands, people and platforms from the last year.
Photo Credit: TRACY NGUYEN FOR ADWEEK.