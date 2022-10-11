Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award

Adweek’s Hot List issue celebrates the year’s standouts in TV, media and digital & tech.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  

Adweek REVEALED that Emmy award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson is the recipient of Adweek's GAME CHANGER of the Year Award.

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry's faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.

"There are episodes this season that could exist at any point in time or just for fun," she told Adweek. "The goal for Season 2 was to have a little bit more fun in that world we created. I was excited to have more episodes and more kind of pointless fun that doesn't necessarily have to be wrapped into a larger story arc," she said of how she and the show's writers are playing with pacing and format in Season 2 following the show's breakout success earlier this year.

"I'm happy that the first episode was so well received, honestly. I know people like to see the kids, and going outside of the box a little bit with 'Development Day,' I was worried about how it would be received. But people liked it," Brunson said of the early response to season two.

Adweek's Hot List issue celebrates the year's standouts in TV, media and digital & tech-the most talked about brands, people and platforms from the last year. Read the full story HERE.

Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award

Photo Credit: TRACY NGUYEN FOR ADWEEK.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Mary McCartney SERVES IT UP Returns to Discovery+ With New Episodes Filled with Celebrity Guests and More Delicious RecipesMary McCartney SERVES IT UP Returns to Discovery+ With New Episodes Filled with Celebrity Guests and More Delicious Recipes
October 11, 2022

In each episode, Mary shares her sincere love of cooking, showcasing her accessible vegetarian food philosophy for all to enjoy with her quick and easy recipes that are perfect for every occasion. Mary and her famous friends celebrate food and friendship, and exchanging stories and memories.
STARZ Rounds Out OUTLANDER Season Seven CastSTARZ Rounds Out OUTLANDER Season Seven Cast
October 11, 2022

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning different genres.
65th Annual NY Emmy Awards Recipients Announced65th Annual NY Emmy Awards Recipients Announced
October 11, 2022

Jon Stewart, activist, Emmy Award winning host of The Daily Show and current host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ shared the President’s Award with activist John Feal for their tireless efforts on behalf of 9/11 first responders. They received a standing ovation when they were joined by a group of first responders on-stage.
Superights Secures Global Distribution Rights for New Preschool Series SULLIVAN SAILSSuperights Secures Global Distribution Rights for New Preschool Series SULLIVAN SAILS
October 11, 2022

Sullivan Sails was commissioned by Irish children’s free-to-air television RTÉJr and Italy’s KidsMe, the Children’s Content Factory of the De Agostini Group, and was funded by Screen Ireland / Fís Éireann and Northern Ireland Screen. Superights will represent worldwide rights excluding Italy and Ireland.
Homeboy Sandman Announces 'Still Champion' Album & Drops Lead Single 'Satellite'Homeboy Sandman Announces 'Still Champion' Album & Drops Lead Single 'Satellite'
October 11, 2022

Homeboy Sandman announces his new full-length album “Still Champion” due for release on Mello Music Group. The album is produced entirely by Deca. Now, the prolific lyricist unveils the album’s lead single Satellite. On the laidback boom bap anthem, Homeboy Sandman delivers a fresh and new interpolation of his 2014 song Stroll.