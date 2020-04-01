Photo Flash: WILL & GRACE Loves Lucy! See New Photos From the Set

Get your first look at the cast of Will & Grace in costume for their "I Love Lucy" tribute episode!

The special "I Love Lucy"-inspired episode, titled "We Love Lucy," will air Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. The episode features stylized recreations of the classic "Vitameatavegamin," "Chocolate Factory" and "Grape-Stomping" scenes featured in "I Love Lucy," with Grace, Karen and Jack each imagine themselves as, with Will as the Ricky to all of them. Lucie Arnaz and Leslie Jordan guest star.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning series concludes following a remarkable 11-season, 246-episode run over the course of four decades as one of the most influential sitcoms of all time.

"Will & Grace" has earned an astonishing 91 Emmy Award nominations, 18 Emmy wins (including Outstanding Comedy Series) and seven SAG Awards among dozens of other kudos. In addition, the show is one of the few in TV history where each member of the cast won an Emmy.





