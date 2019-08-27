Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy in LOUIS WAIN

Studiocanal took to Twitter to share a first look photo of Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in upcoming biopic film "Louis Wain."

The film stars Cumberbatch as the English artist who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century; a brilliant man inspired by both his love of the world and the love of his life, Emily (Foy). Wain was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats and was an inspirational hero who defied obstacles throughout his life.

See the photo below!

The film has begun shooting on-location and in-studio in and around London, according to Variety. Stacy Martin and Hayley Squires have also joined the project. Louis Wain is a co-production of Sunnymarch and Shoebox Films for Studiocanal, Film4 and Amazon Studios.

"Louis Wain" is directed by Will Sharpe from a script he co-wrote with Simon Stephenson. Amazon will release the film in the U.S. and Studiocanal will release the film in the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Benedict Cumberbatch ✅

Claire Foy ✅

Cats ✅

Your first look at LOUIS WAIN, now in production





