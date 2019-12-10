Photo Flash: Academy Award Winner Lee Grant Shines at the Hope Runs High Opening Night Party

Film distributor Hope Runs High and production house Karmic Release Ltd. threw the opening night bash for Film Forum's LEE GRANT: ACTOR. FILMMAKER series. Running until February 12, 2020, it marks the first retrospective to celebrate Grant's work as both actor and director

Lee Grant is a survivor of The Hollywood Blacklist whose films have become some of the most influential of the New Hollywood era. Over the course of her 70+ year career she has been nominated for for three Academy Awards winning a fourth for her role in the Hal Ashby/Warren Beatty classic Shampoo. Turning her attention to directing she helmed the Academy Award winning Down and Out in America, she is the first woman to win the Directors Guild award.

A multi-generational group of writers, filmmakers, artists, and stars came out to celebrate Grant's incredible body of work. LEE GRANT: ACTOR. FILMMAKER runs until February 12, 2020 at Manhattan's Film Forum and launches the Hope Runs High re-release of Grant's non-fiction work, expanding digitally and to repertory cinemas in 2020.





