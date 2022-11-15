Photo: First Look at Emma Roberts in SPACE CADET
The film just recently wrapped production.
Stampede Ventures and Prime Video reveal the first-look image of Emma Roberts as Rex in the new Amazon Original movie Space Cadet, which has just wrapped production.
Directed by Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard) from her own original screenplay, the film follows Florida party girl Rex (Emma Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space program after a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but DON'T have her smarts, heart, and nerve.
Previously announced to star alongside Roberts are Poppy Liu (Hacks), Gabrielle Union (The Inspection, Bad Boys II), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra, David Foley (The Kids in the Hall), and Desi Lydic (Awkward).
Prime Video is also excited to announce the additional casting of Kuhoo Verma (Plan B), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Troy Iwata (WeCrashed, Dash & Lily), Andrew Call (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Josephine Huang.
Space Cadet will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide outside the U.S. and Japan. A US release will be announced at a later date.
