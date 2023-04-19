Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Disney Debuts THE MANDALORIAN Poster Ahead of Finale

The first episode of the third season of the Emmy®-award winning original series from Lucasfilm premiered on March 1, exclusively on Disney+. 

Apr. 19, 2023  

Disney+ unveiled new key art for "The Mandalorian" to celebrate the exciting finale of Season 3. The finale, which began streaming today, and all the previous episodes of Season 3 are available to watch now, exclusively on Disney+.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce DALLAS Howard.

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

Check out the finale poster here:

Photo: Disney Debuts THE MANDALORIAN Poster Ahead of Finale



