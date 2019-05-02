Photo Coverage: EPIX Releases New Images From PENNYWORTH

EPIX has released new images from its upcoming series, PENNYWORTH. The 10-episode, hour-long drama series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television is based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company and goes to work with a young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who's not yet Bruce's father, in 1960s London.

See brand new gallery images below!

In addition to Jack Bannon (The Imitation Game, Ripper Street) and Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag), cast members include multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ryan Fletcher (Outlander), Hainsley Lloyd Bennett (Eastenders), Emma Paetz (Gentleman Jack), and Emma Corrin (The Crown).

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist, Rome) and executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series). Production on the series is currently underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, in the UK; Pennyworth is the first television series to film at Leavesden.





