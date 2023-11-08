Photo: Check Out New MAESTRO Key Art With Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper

Following a limited theaterical release on November 22, the film will be released on Netflix on December 20.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

Netflix has unveiled new key art for Maestro, the new film following the life and career of Leonard Bernstein. The photo features a new look at Carey Mullian and Cooper in their roles.

The cast also features Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Miriam Shor, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and more.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Following a limited theaterical release on November 22, the film will be released on Netflix on December 20.

Bradley Cooper directed and co-wrote the new film with Josh Singer. It is produced by Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Mackso Krieger, Fred Burner, Amy Durning, Martin Scorsese.

Check out the new key art here:

Photo: Check Out New MAESTRO Key Art With Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Applications Open For Television Academy Foundation Internship Program Photo
Applications Open For Television Academy Foundation Internship Program

Applications are now open for the Television Academy Foundation Internship Program, offering over 45 paid opportunities in various television fields for college students nationwide. Don't miss out on the chance to intern at top Hollywood studios and production companies. Apply now!

2
XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL Photo
XYZ Films Set to Distribute Eco-Thriller THE WELL

Recently filmed in Hamilton, Canada, THE WELL features an all-star Canadian cast, working outside of SAG jurisdiction, with veteran talents Sheila McCarthy (Women Talking), and Arnold Pinnock (The Porter) starring and executive producing with Shailyn Pierre-Dixon (Book of Negros) and Idrissa Sanogo (Robin Hood) also starring.

3
Video: Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Photo
Video: Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer

Eddie Murphy is coming to town, bringing his trademark comedic chops to his first holiday film! The screenplay comes from Kelly Younger, inspired by his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. The movie follows a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s Christmas home decoration contest. Watch the video trailer!

4
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival Photo
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival

Michael Shannon was honored that the Denver Film at the 46th Denver Film Festival. Shannon accepted the Breakthrough Director award for Eric LaRue alongside Eric LaRue screenwriter, Brett Neveu. Check out photos from the awards show!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & MoreVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Musical Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. & More
Video: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE TrailerVideo: Watch Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in the CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
Video: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the StageVideo: Dolly Parton Teases the 'Clever' Way Her Broadway Musical Brings Her 'Big Story' to the Stage
Photos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film FestivalPhotos: Michael Shannon Honored at the Denver Film Festival

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HADESTOWN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW