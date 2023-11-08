Photo: Check Out New MAESTRO Key Art With Carey Mulligan & Bradley Cooper

Netflix has unveiled new key art for Maestro, the new film following the life and career of Leonard Bernstein. The photo features a new look at Carey Mullian and Cooper in their roles.

The cast also features Matt Bomer, Gideon Glick, Maya Hawke, Miriam Shor, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and more.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

Following a limited theaterical release on November 22, the film will be released on Netflix on December 20.

Bradley Cooper directed and co-wrote the new film with Josh Singer. It is produced by Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Mackso Krieger, Fred Burner, Amy Durning, Martin Scorsese.

Check out the new key art here:

Watch the trailer here:



