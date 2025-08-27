Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli to Direct Historic Vatican City Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new concert event, co-directed by Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli, will take place in the heart of Vatican City and stream live exclusively on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live beginning September 13 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Supported by the Vatican, the event marks the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity and the celebration of the 2025 Jubilee Year. This concert will be held in St. Peter’s Square for the first time in history.

The concert will feature a world-class lineup of performers and speakers, including live musical performances by Pharrell Williams with the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Angélique Kidjo, additional international choristers, and more.

It will also feature a spectacular aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, showcasing imagery inspired by the Sistine Chapel, as well as reflections from world leaders in culture, diplomacy, and sports.

“On the evening of 13 September, fraternity will take center stage, expressed through the universal language of music and the stories of those who have made it a life’s choice,” said Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, O.F.M. “Concrete words and actions shall be proposed to be brought into our communities, so that fraternity does not remain a mere idea, but becomes a choice that transforms reality.”

“This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity,” said Pharrell Williams.

"Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace," said Maestro Andrea Bocelli.

Designed as a moment of global unity, the event will bring together music, reflection, and visual storytelling in a singular live experience. Executive produced by Pharrell Williams, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Nova Sky Stories, Something in the Water, Solina Chau, Mark and Roma Burnett, and Kimbal Musk, with musical direction by Adam Blackstone, the celebration will be open to the public in Rome, with the broadcast produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and directed by Sam Wrench, while streaming live globally across Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live.

Pharrell Williams Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Andrea Bocelli Photo Credit: Luca Rossetti