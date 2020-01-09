People Exclusively Shares Karen Waldrup's Engagement Story

Viral sensation Karen Waldrup wrapped a very successful 2019 with sold out shows all over the world, millions of online video views, a new single, "Me Again," that features William Michael Morgan and a surprise engagement to boyfriend Cody Henson on December 27th.

"My mama always told me to wait for love," Waldrup tells People exclusively. "The benefit of getting married when you are older is that you know who you are and what's important to you."

Waldrup is gearing up for a busy 2020 with new music, new weekly content via her Waldrup Wednesday in conjunction with Country Rebel and shows all over the world.

About Karen Waldrup

Karen Waldrup - Country singer/songwriter and innovative entrepreneur Karen Waldrup has captivated audiences all over the world through her authenticity, charismatic live performances and her new styling of nostalgic country music. Her Waldrup Worldwide Family is 600,000 people strong and growing daily. Her online videos have been viewed over 350 million times.



Waldrup's debut album JUSTIFIED, produced by multi-award winner Garth Fundis (known for his work with Trisha Yearwood and Alabama, among others) and funded solely through fan participation via an Indiegogo campaign, debuted on four of Billboard's Album Charts (Country Album Sales, Heatseekers, Heatseekers South Central and Independent Albums). "Sometimes He Does," one of the songs featured on JUSTIFIED, was included in Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the Top 10 Country and Americana songs of the week immediately following its release. Music Row icon and historian Robert Oermann deemed the track a "Disc of The Day", adding that Waldrup is a "real deal country singer."



Karen has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, The Hallmark Channel, Bravo TV, Facebook Artist of the Day, NASCAR ESPN Live, the NFL Experience Superbowl XLVII, CMT and hundreds of other outlets world-wide. She has scored ten Nashville Industry Music Awards and won the 2019 Torch Award frm the Keith Whitley Fingerprint on COUNTRY MUSIC Awards.

Last year, Waldrup played sold-out shows in such cities as London, Atlanta, Knoxville, Dallas and beyond. Waldrup currently hosts a weekly online series on Country Rebel's Facebook page entitled "Waldrup Wednesday". The show initially airs every Wednesday at 5PM CT and can be accessed on-demand anytime via Facebook and YouTube.





