Peacock’s POKER FACE Season Two Hits Nielsen Top 5

Per preliminary Nielsen data, with the launch of its second season, Poker Face is a top 5 original title across all of streaming based on minutes viewed for the week of May 5. The series’ sophomore season also debuted as the #2 streaming original based on average audience in that same week.

Season two premiered on May 8 to rave reviews and quickly became certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critic score. Poker Face is T-Street's two-time Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s first television series and is produced by MRC, along with multiple Emmy nominated executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures.

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series that follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. In the new season, she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. This new season features a slew of guest stars, including Broadway alums Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, KATIE Holmes, and more. Check out our exclusive interview with Richard Kind, who appears in episode three.

Tony Tost (Damnation, Americana) serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 alongside executive producers Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.

Season one premiered on Peacock in January 2023 to critical acclaim. The show’s first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding guest actress performance in a comedy series.

