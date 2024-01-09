Peacock Sets New Series COUPLE TO THROUPLE

The 10-episode season will roll out in weekly batches of three beginning Thursday, Feb 8.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Peacock Sets New Series COUPLE TO THROUPLE

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by Sex and Relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Peacock's new Original series COUPLE TO THROUPLE follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship.

The 10-episode season will roll out in weekly batches of three beginning Thursday, Feb 8. The season finale will stream separately.

Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory.

With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.

Watch the new trailer here:



