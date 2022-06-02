Peacock Rounds Out Casting for Chapter 2 of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM

Today Peacock announced additional casting for the second chapter of the streamer's fan-favorite original series DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM. The series will drop five all-new episodes starting July 11th. New episodes will drop daily from July 11-15, 2022.

The second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM will include the celebrated returns of, Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera, and Christopher Sean as Paul Narita.

This next iteration will also feature DAYS OF OUR LIVES newcomers Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, and Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin.

Previously announced cast include Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve "Patch" Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from DAYS OF OUR LIVES once again go "Beyond Salem!" as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime!

Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal - where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.

The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama - and it all connects back to a plot that long-time "DOOL" fans will surely remember.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM was recently nominated for 4 Daytime Emmy Awards including: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting.

Previously released quote from Ken Corday: "We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM," said Executive Producer Ken Corday. "Being able to build off of the storylines from DAYS OF OUR LIVES to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!"

DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

PEACOCK is the exclusive streaming home to DAYS OF OUR LIVES. The series airs weekdays on NBC.