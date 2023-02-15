Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two

Peacock's mystery, case-of-the-week series POKER FACE has been renewed for a second season. POKER FACE is T-Street's two-time Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's first television series and is produced by MRC Television, along with multiple Emmy nominated executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures.

Episode 107 "The Future of the Sport" airs this week on Feb. 16 with new episodes dropping Thursdays through March 9, including Episode 108 "The Orpheus Syndrome" co-written and directed by Lyonne.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to HIT THE ROAD for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Season one featured executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne in addition to an A-list roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

The renewal of POKER FACE joins the additional second seasons of Peacock Original series PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN, BEL-AIR, WOLF LIKE ME, KILLING IT, DR. DEATH and WE ARE LADY PARTS.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

