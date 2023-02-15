Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two

Peacock Renews POKER FACE For Season Two

Episode 107 “The Future of the Sport” airs this week on Feb. 16 with new episodes dropping Thursdays through March 9.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Peacock's mystery, case-of-the-week series POKER FACE has been renewed for a second season. POKER FACE is T-Street's two-time Academy Award nominee Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's first television series and is produced by MRC Television, along with multiple Emmy nominated executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne, under her production banner Animal Pictures.

Episode 107 "The Future of the Sport" airs this week on Feb. 16 with new episodes dropping Thursdays through March 9, including Episode 108 "The Orpheus Syndrome" co-written and directed by Lyonne.

"Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can't wait to HIT THE ROAD for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock's originals slate."

Season one featured executive producer and star Natasha Lyonne in addition to an A-list roster of guest stars, including Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jack Alcott, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

The renewal of POKER FACE joins the additional second seasons of Peacock Original series PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN, BEL-AIR, WOLF LIKE ME, KILLING IT, DR. DEATH and WE ARE LADY PARTS.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Watch the season one rave spot here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates Its 60th Anniversary Photo
GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary
“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, and more.
VIDEO: Starz Reveals New OUTLANDER Title Sequence by Sinéad O’Connor Photo
VIDEO: Starz Reveals New OUTLANDER Title Sequence by Sinéad O’Connor
STARZ has released the newest iteration of the “Outlander” opening title sequence. The series has adapted its iconic theme song, 'The Skye Boat Song,” to each season, drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations. This season’s interpretation was crafted and performed by GRAMMY-winning artist Sinead O’Connor. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Premiere Episode Photo
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Premiere Episode
Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the complete episode of the video for free now!

From This Author - Michael Major


GENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th AnniversaryGENERAL HOSPITAL Celebrates It's 60th Anniversary
February 14, 2023

“General Hospital” stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, Laura Wright, Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, Cynthia Watros, Josh Swickard, Katelyn MacMullen, and more.
Leon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify SinglesLeon Thomas & Coco Jones Create A V-Day Remake Of 'Until The End Of Time' For Spotify Singles
February 14, 2023

Coco and Leon started as child stars on Disney and Nickelodeon, respectively, and they have been making waves in R&B with their current singles “ICU” and “Breaking Point.” Now, they are collaborating on this exclusive single with a cover of Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé’s “Until The End of Time.”
beabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Daybeabadoobee Releases 'Glue Song' Single For Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

Ahead of joining Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, award-winning indie-pop darling beabadoobee has released her latest single and music video “Glue Song” just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jacob Erland, the video for ‘Glue Song’ was filmed in Bea’s home country of the Philippines. Check out the upcoming tour dates with Taylor Swift now!
flipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Dayflipturn Releases Alternate Version of Album Standout 'Sad Disco' for Valentine's Day
February 14, 2023

A more hushed and experimental take on the original, the rework was recorded and produced at Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, by the band’s close friend Taylor Neal. Lyrically, the song takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and gives it a much more literal meaning, making this the perfect lovelorn track to strip down for Valentine’s Day.
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film TrailerVIDEO: Phillipa Soo Stars In ONE TRUE LOVES Film Trailer
February 14, 2023

The trailer for One True Loves, starring Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, has been released. Joined by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings) and Luke Bracey (Point Break), Soo stars in this modern twist on a classic love story from NY Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Watch the new video trailer now!
share